By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2018, in Headlines

THERE were plenty of smiles as local students picked up their A-level results today.

Students from Gordon’s School were celebrating record-breaking results. Pupils at the West End school excelled with a 100 per cent pass rate, achieving a school record in which 95 per cent of entries were graded A* – C.

Andrew Moss, Head Teacher of Gordon’s, said: “We are delighted with this set of results, particularly our record results at A*-C, which is testament to the hard work and determination of our students together with that of our staff and their dedication in helping students achieve their very best.”

Students and teachers at Woking College were delighted with an excellent set of results. Similar to the last few years, students achieved an advanced level pass rate of 99%, with 60% achieving high grades – a 7% improvement on the previous year.

Woking College principal Brett Freeman emphasised the importance of the progress students make at Woking College: “What it so pleasing are the results of the students who arrived with relatively low GCSE scores, but then demonstrated amazing advances during their time with us and now qualify for top universities and apprenticeships.”

St John the Baptist saw 78% of exams achieved at A*, A or B grade, with 94% A* to C at the Woking school.

Samantha Hearne, head of Year 13, said she was overjoyed with the results and that the students had been a real joy to work with: “We’re incredibly fortunate here at SJB that we work with such amazing students and these results highlight this. These results are also a testament to the outstanding, dedicated staff that we have at SJB. I am incredibly proud.”

Hard work by students at Fullbrook School paid off, as the school in Selsdon Road, New Haw achieved a 100% pass rate at A level, with 41% of all grades at A*-B and 77% at A*-C.

Mrs Moore, the school’s principal, said: “I am delighted to be able to celebrate such a good set of results with Fullbrook 6th form students who have worked so hard to achieve their goals. We are delighted to see how many students have done better than they ever thought they could.

“As a school that specialises in Science Maths and Technology, we are proud that everyone who studied in these subject areas passed with excellent grades – 43% of students achieved A*-A in Maths or Further Maths.”

For more details and a spread of pictures, see the 23 August edition of the News & Mail