Published December 20, 2019, in Entertainment

CHRISTMAS will get the jazz treatment when Claire Martin and Liane Carroll appear at the Electric Theatre, Guildford, on Christmas Eve.

Claire, a winner of the British Jazz Awards eight times, and Liane will frolic their way through some festive favourites in a show titled Cool Yule.

Claire Martin will be at the Electric Theatre on Christmas Eve

Claire turned professional 19, soon becoming a Ronnie Scott’s regular and signing to Glasgow-based Linn Records. The label has released 18 albums by her, including this year’s Believin’ It.

London-born Liane has been a pillar of the British jazz and soul scene for more than 35 years and has collaborated with the likes of Paul McCartney, Gerry Rafferty, Long John Baldry, and Ian Shaw, as well as Claire.