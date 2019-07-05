By: Editorial Team

Published July 5, 2019, in Entertainment

In the final hours of 14 April 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and the “unsinkable” ship slowly sank.

It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives…and now it’s been turned into a musical.

IMMINENT DISASTER – The stories of Titanic’s passengers are being told in a new musical

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical focuses on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the third class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the second class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, while the millionaire barons of the first class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

Titanic The Musical will be at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Thursday (11 July) until Saturday 13 July.