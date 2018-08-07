By: Editorial Team

Published August 7, 2018, in Other News

THE News & Mail and David Lloyd Woking are offering one lucky family the chance to win a six-month membership to enjoy a season of tennis; whether playing for fun or revving up the on-court competition.

The PlaySight SmartCourt has been introduced at the Westfield Avenue club to provide cutting-edge technology that transforms tennis practices and matches into fully interactive events that can be shared with family and friends.

The technology will revolutionise how players track and improve their tennis. With match stats and instant video replay, player can use PlaySight SmartCourt, to challenge close calls. The technology records the speed of serve, line calls and tracks technique. Players can use it themselves or to enhance expert tuition from a David Lloyd Woking tennis coach.

As players step off court, the SmartCourt session is automatically uploaded to the PlaySight network to be reviewed on a computer or phone anywhere, at any time. You will then be able to play back those epic rallies, cross court winners and comical moments and share with family and friends.

To enter, simply answer this question correctly:

Who said this to a Wimbledon umpire in 1981: “You cannot be serious”?

Send your answer to press@davidlloyd.co.uk by 9am on Thursday 9 August.

Competition Rules: