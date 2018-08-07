By: Editorial Team

Published August 7, 2018, in Headlines

START your weekend in style with VIP tickets to an outdoor screening of cinematic smash hit The Greatest Showman.

To celebrate Kia Motors (UK) Ltd announcing its sponsorship of popular outdoor cinema company, The Luna Cinema, the News & Mail is offering the chance for three lucky readers to win a pair of premium tickets to attend a sold-out evening screening of The Greatest Showman on Friday 17 August in the grounds of Guildford Cathedral.

The tickets include a chair in a special Kia VIP area and a complimentary drink at the Luna bar. Those lucky enough to win will also receive an exclusive Kia blanket so they can cuddle up and enjoy the film amid the stunning setting.

Visitors to The Luna Cinema should also visit the Kia stand to see the new Kia Sportage and the all-new Kia Ceed.

Entry to the event is from 7pm, with the film starting at 8.30pm.

To enter please answer the following question correctly. Which of the following Kia models will be on display at The Luna Cinema this summer?

Sportage Picanto Rio

Email your answer, along with your name and daytime contact number, to editor@wokingnewsandmail.org. Please put ‘Luna Cinema competition’ in the subject line. Entries must arrive by 9am on Thursday 9 August, when the winners will be drawn. Winners will be contacted with ticket details by The Luna Cinema. Good luck!

For more chances to win other VIP tickets, pick up the News & Mail’s 9 August edition.

