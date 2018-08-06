By: Editorial Team

Published August 6, 2018, in Sport

FOOTBALL: WITH virtually no players, a reduced budget and no pre-season fixtures arranged, Woking boss Alan Dowson probably wondered what he had walked into back in May.

Fast forward 10 weeks, Dowson and his management team have worked wonders to lift Woking from the mist of obscurity, to a force to be reckoned with.

Despite having, reportedly, a featherweight budget, Woking’s goals are anything but lightweight.

Speaking to the News & Mail ahead of his side’s first league fixture back in the National League South, Dowson is quietly confident that he has assembled a squad capable of making the play-offs.

