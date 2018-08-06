By: Editorial Team

Published August 6, 2018, in Sport

SWIMMING: WOKING’s top swimmers were out in force at this year’s British National Summer Championships at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

The six-day event was a showcase of the best of Britain, which saw 18-year-old Commonwealth Games swimmer Anna Maine scoop bronze in both the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events.

Hannah Burvill, currently on a full swimming scholarship at the University of Iowa, made a welcome return back to the UK to storm through her heats to reach the finals of the 100m freestyle.

For the full story, buy the 2 August edition