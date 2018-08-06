By: Editorial Team

Published August 6, 2018, in Sport

ATHLETICS: THREE athletes from Woking Athletic Club were in action for Surrey last Saturday in the under-13 Derek Crookes Inter-Counties Track & Field Meeting at Kingston-upon-Thames.

The trio, all graduates of the Woking’s academy, pit themselves against some of the best young athletes from other counties across the South of England.

Hayden Christian had a fantastic afternoon of competing after he won the B-race of the 75m hurdles in 12.29 secs; his fastest electronic time and just outside his best ever time.

Christian’s good form continued into the long jump where he produced a serious of superb jumps; including a new lifetime best of 5.01m, which ranks him 15th in the country for his age group.

In the throws, Matthew Smith was in action in both the discus and javelin. In the discus, Smith produced his third best ever line to finish fourth with a throw of 27.73m.

