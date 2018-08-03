By: Vicky

Published August 3, 2018, in Headlines

VOTING for the best Woking food and drink businesses in the Best Bar None Awards opens on Monday 6 August.

Bars, pubs and restaurants across the borough are signing up to the accreditation scheme, which is aimed at preventing and reducing alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour as well as encouraging increased trade for the best businesses.

From Monday, Woking residents and visitors to the town will be able to vote for the Woking News & Mail Peoples’ Choice winner at www.wokingbbn.co.uk. Voting will be open for about four weeks.

See the 2 August edition for details