By: Vicky

Published August 3, 2018, in Headlines

COUNCILLORS have gone against a recommendation that the latest redevelopment plan for the former Ministry of Defence complex at West Byfleet should be rejected.

Woking Borough Council’s planning committee voted last week that the revised scheme for Broadoaks Park, off Parvis Road, should be approved.

However, the committee decided that the Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary should make the final decision on the two linked applications, as much of the land involved is designated as Green Belt.

If the plans are approved, Octagon Developments Ltd will have permission to create a total of 254 homes, an 80-bed care home and a small office building.

