By: Vicky

Published August 3, 2018, in Headlines

AN ORDEAL by sun and heat was probably the expectation of the many thousands of cyclists who took part in Sunday’s Prudential RideLondon events in Surrey. Instead, they got a super soaking.

Top professionals and enthusiastic amateurs passed through Byfleet, West Byfleet, Pyrford and Ripley during the day, enduring torrential downpours after weeks of hot weather.

But local people still braved the rain to support and cheer on the riders as they followed a 100-mile route from Central London into the Surrey countryside and back to the capital.

More details and picture spread in the 2 August edition