By: Editorial Team

Published August 3, 2018, in Other News

AN AIR ambulance landed in a park at Knaphill on Monday afternoon, called in by paramedics to pick up a man who had become ill in a village social club.

South East Coast Ambulance Service had been called at about 12.50pm to reports that a person had collapsed at Knaphill Working Men’s Club in Highclere Road.

The helicopter landed at The Vyne Fields at around 1pm. An ambulance spokesman said the patient was assessed and treated before being airlifted to St George’s Hospital, Tooting in a serious condition.