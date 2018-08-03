By: Editorial Team

Published August 3, 2018, in Other News

THE Robin Hood pub on the edge of Knaphill has been closed and put up for sale with a guide price of £900,000.

The 4,058 sqft three-storey building is on a 1.03-acre triangular site on Robin Hood Road backing onto Lockfield Drive with a large garden and parking for about 15 cars.

The sales agents, New Ballerino, of Chertsey, say that the building is locally listed but that “subject to the necessary approvals and permissions, the site could provide alternative uses either through conversion, extension or redevelopment.”

