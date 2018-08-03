By: Editorial Team

Published August 3, 2018, in Other News

WHILE most of the country was hoping for some relieving rain at the weekend, the organisers of West Byfleet LIVE were hoping to be spared – and at least got one dry day.

Community groups from across the area participated in the two-day event with more than 70 commercial and charity stalls, a beer tent, bands, fairground, games and food on offer.

Organiser Ben Gerner took over from Pauline Hedges, who had run the event for the previous six years, and it was something of a baptism of fire, with several last-minutes changes because of the weather.

