By: Vicky

Published July 30, 2018, in Other News

A TRADITION that began in 1865 had the residents of Byfleet following the example of their Victorian ancestors by turning out in large number for the annual parish day.

The 153rd event was kicked off last Saturday by the traditional arrival of the Byfleet Parish King, Queen, Prince and Princess on horse and carriage, accompanied by the Woking Mayor and Mayoress, Will Forster and Hannah Thompson.

The Horticultural & Handicrafts Show was held simultaneously in the nearby Village Hall, allowing visitors the chance to escape the heat.

