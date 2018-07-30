By: Vicky

Published July 30, 2018, in Other News

WOKING continues to score highly in all key indicator categories covered in the latest Labour Market Statistics, with an employment rate of nearly 82%.

The figure, released by the Office of National Statistics, show that the national employment rate is at 75.7%, a new record high. The unemployment rate, at 4.2%, remains at its lowest since 1975.

By a large number of key indicator categories, Woking continues to be top or very high in listings and continues to demonstrate a dynamic profile. Woking’s economically active in-employment total of 51,100 represents 81.7% of the population.

