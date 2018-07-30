WOKING continues to score highly in all key indicator categories covered in the latest Labour Market Statistics, with an employment rate of nearly 82%.
The figure, released by the Office of National Statistics, show that the national employment rate is at 75.7%, a new record high. The unemployment rate, at 4.2%, remains at its lowest since 1975.
By a large number of key indicator categories, Woking continues to be top or very high in listings and continues to demonstrate a dynamic profile. Woking’s economically active in-employment total of 51,100 represents 81.7% of the population.
For the full story, pick up the 26 July edition
