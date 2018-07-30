By: Vicky

Published July 30, 2018, in Other News

GOLFERS swung into action to raise more than £9,000 at a captains’ fundraising day.

Twenty six teams, involving 104 people, took part in the event at Hoebridge Golf Club in Woking.

The money they raised on Tuesday last week is going to Home Start Runnymede and Woking and The Prostate Project. The day was run on behalf of the Hoebridge ladies’ and men’s captains, Mina Crowe and Norman Spiller and sponsored by the club’s parent company, Burhill Group Ltd.

