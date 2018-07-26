By: Vicky

THE former Toys R Us site in Woking town centre has been bought by a mystery buyer for up to £5 million.

The sale was announced last week by the asset and property management company that was appointed to manage the 31 former toy stores in May this year.

The 41,360 sq ft Woking store has been sold to “a private buyer” according to FI Real Estate Management, who declined to disclose the identity of the new owner.

The deal was one of six for former Toys R Us stores around the country, totalling £30.5 million. The Woking site is the second largest, with the others in parts of the country where property is cheaper, the deal could be £5 million or more.

