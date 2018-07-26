By: Vicky

Published July 26, 2018, in Headlines

Farewell to town’s plane on a pole

THE Hawker Hunter that has stood on a 10m pole in Woking town centre for more than 20 years has been removed to be restored and put on display elsewhere in Surrey.

The removal of the Hawker Hunter was prompted by health and safety concerns and has been given by Woking Borough Council, which owns it, to the Hawker Association, which is working with Brooklands Museum to find a permanent home for the jet fighter.

Julian Temple, the museum’s estates and heritage manager, said: “After over 20 years on top of a pole in all weathers, XL623 is in need of some tender loving care to restore her to her former glory and to preserve her for the future as an historic reminder of Britain’s post-Second World War aircraft industry.”

See the 26 July edition for more details