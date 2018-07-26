By: Vicky

Published July 26, 2018

THE mini-power station planned for a former West Byfleet waste tip would be constructed and run with the consideration of residents in mind, says the company which has applied to build it.

UK Power Reserve Ltd insists the 33 gas-fired generators it wants to install would create minimal air, traffic and noise pollution.

This assurance has been given in the face of more than 750 public comments made on the planning application, with just one letter of support submitted at the beginning of this week.

Woking Borough Council has extended the public consultation period deadline to 1 August and its target date for a decision is 20 August.

