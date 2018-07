By: Vicky

Published July 26, 2018

WOKING volunteers have been recognised for their hard work in a competition in which the two winners son £3,500 for their charities.

David Wheeler was declared Woking Volunteer of the Year at the awards run by Greenoak Community Focus, with 18-year-old Will Siegmund winning the young volunteer category.

David was given £2,500 for the Woking Community Furniture Project (WCFP), while LinkAble received £1,000 thanks to Will’s achievement.

