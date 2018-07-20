By: Vicky

Published July 20, 2018, in Headlines

An elderly woman who died after being injured by a robber in her Kingfield home was kindly and adventurous, travelling the world and going around a racetrack in a sports car just a few years ago.

Joyce Burgess’s son Iain has paid tribute to the 84-year-old after she passed away three days after the incident at her Loop Road home.

Iain said: “My mother was a very kind and friendly woman. She was a sweet old lady who would do anything for anybody.”

Supt Graham Barnett said: “Mrs Burgess’s death came as a huge shock to her family and friends as, although she suffered serious injuries, she was showing positive signs of recovery and was talking in hospital.”

