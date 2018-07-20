By: Editorial Team

Published July 20, 2018

CRICKET: AFTER FOUR away fixtures, Old Woking were glad to finally return home and get back to winning-ways against Tadworth.

Without a win since 9 June, skipper Dean Stenning was rightfully keen for his players to regain their composure at the crease to help Old Woking move away from the relegation zone.

Tadworth opened the batting procedures through Craig Stevenson and Stewart Strachan, who scored at a rate of six runs per over to help set the tone.

