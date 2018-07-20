By: Vicky

Published July 20, 2018, in Headlines

THE company seeking to build houses on Fairoaks Airport land says it aims to rebalance the housing market in the area.

As expected, Fairoaks Garden Village Ltd applied for outline planning permission for a 1,000 home community on Thursday last week.

The company has moved the emphasis of its plans to have 40% of the houses to be “affordable”, after cutting 500 houses from its original scheme.

It now plans a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and shared equity housing for the airport land on the borders of Chobham, Horsell and Ottershaw. Private rental and self-build homes will also be included.

