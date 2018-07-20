By: Vicky

Published July 20, 2018, in Headlines

PYRFORD international archery champion sisters Louisa and Eleanor Piper have returned triumphant to the UK with a team silver medal from the European Youth Archery Championships in Patras, Greece.

This was the first time the sisters have shot together in the same team, as Louisa was shooting as an Under 21 Junior three years early. They have now come home with a European Silver Team Medal – contributing to GBR’s (Great Britain Recurve) second place in the overall medal table.

They finished Team Qualification ranked first, with Eleanor 6th and Louisa 11th individually. Louisa was the youngest in the 49-strong category. Both girls improved on their scores from the Shanghai World Cup in April and the Antalya, Turkey, Hyundai World Cup in May.

“This means that Louisa has managed to debut for GBR as an Under 17 Cadet at the international archery events in Croatia and Argentina, as a Senior at Shanghai and Antalya, and as an Under 21 Junior at Patras, Greece – all in less than a year,” proud mum Helen told the Woking News & Mail.

For the full story, see the 19 July edition