ENGLAND rugby international Leanne Riley visited Horsell Junior School to help celebrate a year of remarkable sporting achievements by its pupils.
Leanne, who plays scrum-half for Harlequins Ladies, presented the trophies at a special assembly to recognise team and individual successes.
Since September last year, teams from various year groups have won Woking District inter-school tournaments in tag rugby, girls’ football and cricket, boys’ football, netball and athletics.
“Several teams have competed at a county level, culminating in the netball team being crowned county champions for a remarkable second year running,” the school’s PE lead, John Dunsford, told the News & Mail.
For the full story, see the 19 July edition
Tweet