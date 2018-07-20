By: Vicky

Published July 20, 2018, in Headlines

ENGLAND rugby international Leanne Riley visited Horsell Junior School to help celebrate a year of remarkable sporting achievements by its pupils.

Leanne, who plays scrum-half for Harlequins Ladies, presented the trophies at a special assembly to recognise team and individual successes.

Since September last year, teams from various year groups have won Woking District inter-school tournaments in tag rugby, girls’ football and cricket, boys’ football, netball and athletics.

“Several teams have competed at a county level, culminating in the netball team being crowned county champions for a remarkable second year running,” the school’s PE lead, John Dunsford, told the News & Mail.

For the full story, see the 19 July edition