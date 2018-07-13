By: Vicky

Published July 13, 2018, in Headlines

IT NEEDED a crowdfunding campaign, dogged determination and two years just to negotiate the lease – but Woking’s new music and arts venue the Fiery Bird has well and truly taken flight.

Based in what was the Quake nightclub building in Church Street East, the Fiery Bird has been pleasing an ever-growing crowd of local music lovers with a variety of gigs since opening its doors at the end of May.

Happy punters have praised the venue for its great sound and lighting, as well as its welcoming atmosphere. Much of which has been due to the patient persistence of director Elaine McGinty, who always believed in the vision of a community music and arts venue.

