By: Vicky

Published July 13, 2018, in Headlines

MORE than 330 construction staff are now working on Woking’s Victoria Square redevelopment, which is on track to be completely open in 2021.

A new skyline for the town is being seen from many miles around, as the first two tower blocks rapidly take shape.

There will be two 34-storey apartment blocks and a 23-floor Hilton Hotel in the £500m transformation of the western edge of the town centre.

