By: Vicky

Published July 13, 2018, in Headlines

AN ELDERLY woman has died from serious injuries inflicted by a robber in her Kingfield home.

Joyce Burgess, 87, passed away in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

She had been attacked at her detached house in Loop Road on Saturday afternoon.

The robber entered at about 5.30pm and stole her handbag before causing injuries which needed hospital treatment.

