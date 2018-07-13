By: Vicky

Published July 13, 2018, in Headlines

NEARLY 300 objections have been made to plans to build a power station on a former waste tip at West Byfleet.

Residents have described the proposal for 33 gas-fired generators as shocking, fearing disturbance from air pollution and noise.

The planning application is for land next to Camphill Industrial Estate, between the Basingstoke Canal and the railway line.

A Solihull-based company called UK Power Reserve wants to generate electricity from the site at times when the National Grid is unable to meet demand in the area.

