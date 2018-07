By: Vicky

Published July 13, 2018

CANINES on the Common in Horsell raised about £1,000 for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

The two-day event last weekend included a treasure trail and stalls with goodies for sale. More money is expected to be raised from sponsorship of the dog walkers.

Rachelle Barnett, the hospices’ events manager, said “We had a great weekend, meeting a wonderful group of local dogs and their owners, despite the hot temperatures.’’

