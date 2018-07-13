By: Vicky

Published July 13, 2018, in Other News

THE private view of Woking College’s Summer Exhibition at The Lightbox attracted over 500 visitors, including parents, current, past and prospective students, governors of the college and trustees of The Lightbox.

Celebrating its 11th year at The Lightbox, work was exhibited by students from all the Visual Arts categories including Fine Art, CTEC Art and Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, Photography and Textiles. Highlights this year included a catwalk fashion show featuring and modelled by students studying textiles at the college, greeted with much cheers and applause.

For the full story, see the 12 July edition