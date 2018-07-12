By: Editorial Team

Published July 12, 2018, in Entertainment

IAIN BAKER is making two visits to Surrey over the next couple of weeks – one with his band, indie dance act Jesus Jones, and the other as a DJ for a rave event aimed at children.

As the keyboardist with Jesus Jones he hit the charts in 1989 and 1990 with a string of hits like Info Freako, Never Enough and International Bright Young Thing – but now he’s just as at home encouraging under-8s onto a dancefloor filled with bubbles, balloons and glitter as one half of Big Fish Little Fish with Hannah Beale.

Iain Baker will be with Big Fish Little Fish when they stage the Pirate Family Rave at G Live in Guildford on Saturday (14 July) at 2pm and then with Jesus Jones when they play at the Boileroom, Guildford, on Sunday 29 July.

