By: Editorial Team

Published July 12, 2018, in Entertainment

BLACKWATERS are a shouty punk rock ‘n’ roll four-piece who formed because of “total utter boredom”.

Their single, So Far Out, was written as reaction to Brexit as a piece of coursework while the lads were at music college in Guildford – but ended up being produced by The Libertines’ Carl Barat.

