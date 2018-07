By: Editorial Team

Published July 12, 2018, in Entertainment

The Johnny Cash Roadshow takes the audience from the 1950s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between on the journey of the man in black.

All the greatest hits are included, Ring of Fire, Walk the Line as well as the Johnny and June duets like Jackson and Help Me Make It Through The Night.

The tribute show arrives at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Sunday 22 July.

