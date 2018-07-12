By: Editorial Team

Published July 12, 2018, in Entertainment

ONE of the more bizarre events at this year’s Guildford Fringe Festival must be the attempt to stage Christmas in July.

Award-winning Guildford-based writer of TV’s Miranda and Not Going Out, Paul Kerensa brings Three Wise Men: A Christmas Play to the Back Room at the Star Inn on at 7.30pm.

Presented as a radio play, it considers whether an Englishman (Charles Dickens), a German (Prince Albert) and an American (Washington Irving) can create the modern Christmas…

The Guildford Fringe has more than 100 events planned – more on www.guildfordfringefestival.com