July 12, 2018

MOD legends The Chords UK will headline a bumper bill at the latest Cave event at the Holly Tree in Addlestone on .

The band who had hits with Now It’s Gone, Maybe Tomorrow and Something’s Missing in the late 1970s are still in action led by original member Chris Pope.

They will be joined by Portsmouth surf-punk outfit Emptifish, who recently released a ‘best of’ album called 6.57, plus London Sewage Company and Acid Attack.