Published July 12, 2018, in Woking Business

WOKING is a town on the up, which is borne out by the success of companies such as Menzies LLP, a top 20 accountancy firm, which has recently expanded its Woking office.

One of the people spearheading the firm’s focus on owner-managed businesses is Chris Maloney, a partner who moved to Woking from the firm’s London office in October.

“The thing I like about being in a town like Woking is getting involved with the local community and getting closer to the businesses that are operating here too. I particularly enjoy advising smaller and growing businesses and playing a role in their development.”

Menzies has a strong track record of support for local charities as well as its local business support through Woking Chamber of Commerce.

