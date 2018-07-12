By: Editorial Team

Published July 12, 2018, in Woking Business

A Weybridge-based accountancy firm has helped local schoolchildren learn how to move well with funding for a yoga teacher, a dance teacher and equipment for a circuit runs.

MGI Midgley Snelling LLP made a donation of £700 through its Midsnell Activity Fund to Pirbright Village Primary School to coincide with the school’s wellbeing week and, in particular, its ‘Move Well’ day.

Tracey Wickens, a Partner at MGI Midgley Snelling LLP, said: “It is vital to encourage children to get moving from a young age. Starting early can help create habits that last a lifetime.

