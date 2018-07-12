By: Editorial Team

Published July 12, 2018, in Woking Business

AUCTION house Ewbank’s is preparing for its summer Decorative Arts sale on 26 July which will celebrate design masterpieces from throughout the 20th century.

In the early 20th century, the Arts and Crafts movement had an important influence on style and designs. It began in the UK, and flourished in Europe and the USA between around 1880 and 1920. The movement , which was largely anti-industrial, was based on the premise of traditional craftsmanship using romantic styles of decoration, and advocated economic and social reform. The Arts and Crafts movement had a strong influence over many different facets of the arts in Europe, but was overtaken by modernism in the 1930s.

An important part of the Arts and Crafts movement were potters who produced decorative hand-thrown wares, throughout the country. Compton, a village near Guildford, was an important pottery centre during this time, which was run by Mary Seaton Watts.

