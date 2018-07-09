By: Editorial Team

Published July 9, 2018, in Woking Business

EWBANK’S has added an auction of vintage movie posters on 2 August due to unprecedented demand.

Alastair McCrea, Ewbank’s entertainment memorabilia specialist, explains: “We have had a record year selling movie posters in terms of both their quality and quantity. As a result, more and more sellers are entrusting us with their collections, which in turn is attracting increasing interest from buyers.”

The sale features work by famous graphic artists including Arnaldo Putzu, Saul Bass and Robert McGinnis, as well as posters for iconic films including James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, featuring artwork by Brian Bysouth and illustration by Bill Gold.

Two Bond posters by Robert McGinnis have been consigned for sale, Thunderball released in 1965 and You Only Live Twice from 1967.

For the full article and pictures of more classic posters, see the 5 July edition