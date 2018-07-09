By: Editorial Team

Published July 9, 2018, in Woking Business

A COMMUNITY cultural centre in the heart of Woking has received £5,000 to fund music workshops for local people who lack confidence, resources or for other reasons may not be able to access music and all the benefits it can bring.

The donation to the Pheonix Cultural Centre CIC by the Santander Foundation, will help to deliver further workshops in its new venue, The Fiery Bird in Woking, giving even more people the chance to try new skills and meet new people with the aim of increasing overall wellbeing. It is was given through Santander’s Discovery Grants to UK registered charities for projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities.

