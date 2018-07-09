By: Editorial Team

Published July 9, 2018, in Woking Business

THE Woking-based digital specialists, Invotra, is celebrating the success of one its newest recruits, Chelsea Cadd, who has been crowned Newcomer of the Year at the national Cyber Security Awards.

Chelsea Cadd, a DevOps and Security Analyst was announced winner of the title at the awards ceremony on Thursday, 21 June, at the Park Plaza Hotel in London.

Chelsea joined Invotra in July 2013 as a Networking and IT systems apprentice in the client services team, after completing A-Levels at Farnborough Sixth Form. She beat off intense competition from four rivals in The Cyber Security Awards which were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams and companies within the cyber security industry.

