By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

HE’S wandered from the Torres Straight Islands to Mali, from Moscow to Dar es Salaam, ridden “the train of death”, jumped from a burning boat in the Galapagos, sat with tribal elders and been ordered off their island.

Griff Rhys Jones will tell all about his TV travel mishaps as well as private journeys in his latest show, Where was I?. There’s a chance to hear how he has unwillingly climbed up mountains and abseiled down waterfalls, gone window cleaning on New York skyscrapers without a safety rope and clambered through the most demanding sewers in Manchester.

Ask him for his favourite destination and you might be surprised.

“I’m a fond Brit,” he says. “Young people are fast to jump on a plane. I would say don’t forget the Lakes, the Scottish Highlands and Somerset. There are so many beautiful places in Britain.

“That said, I long to go to Japan but my favourite place is Finland; the south coast has 80,000 islands – extraordinary.”

To hear the truth about making travel television, the truth about wanderlust, the point of looking at ruins and why older people are taking gap years, Griff Rhys Jones will present Where Was I? at G Live in Guildford on Thursday (12 July).

