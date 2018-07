By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

GUEST of honour at Woking’s Party in the Park on Saturday (7 July) will be Joey, the lifesize horse puppet from the acclaimed National Theatre production War Horse.

The equine puppet fits the event’s theme of Woking Remembers to mark the centenaries of the end of the First World War and the victory of women in achieving the right to vote for the first time.

Events in Woking Park start at 11.30am and will also include a vintage-themed sports day.

For the full story, see the 5 July edition