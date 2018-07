By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

DON’T Cry for Me Argentina will ring out from the New Victoria Theatre stage from 17 – 21 July when Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical phenomenon, Evita, reaches Woking.

With a new cast to be announced soon, the show heads to Woking direct from a sell-out run in the West End.

For the full story, see the 5 July edition