By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

THE pioneers of slapdash magic are back on their home turf with their new show, Homemade Miracles.

After four sell-out years performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Griffin and Jones will be performing at the Guildford Fringe

Expect an evening full of fast banter, tight chemistry, contagious energy, and show-stopping wizardry on Saturday 14 July at the Top Bar in the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre.

This is just one of more than 100 events lined up for the Guildford Fringe Festival which runs until 29 July – full details on www.guildfordfringefestival.com.