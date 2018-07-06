By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

GRAB your boots and join Jack and Puss on their adventure, seeking fame and fortune, defeating the fearsome ogre Snapheels, as well as winning the heart of the brave Princess Joy!

Storytellers Bard & Troubadour will bring the classic tale of Puss In Boots to life with songs and laughs aimed at children aged 4 to 12 as part of the Guildford Fringe Festival.

Expect performance, puppets and plenty of audience participation at the Riverside restaurant at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from 2.30pm on Saturday 14 July.