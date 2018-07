By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2018, in Entertainment

AMERICAN folk-roots singer Josh Rouse is heading to Surrey to plug his latest album, Love In The Modern Age.

The Nebraskan-born singer started making his name as long ago as 1998 after landing up in Nashville. He now lives in Valencia with his Spanish wife, Paz, and has recorded a dozen albums plus collaborative releases with the likes of Kurt Wagner.

Rouse will play at the Boileroom in Guildford on Thursday (12 July).