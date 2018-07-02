By: Vicky

Published July 2, 2018, in Headlines

THE Party in the Park this year commemorates the centenary of the end of the First World War and the victory of the women’s suffrage movement.

To highlight these memorable landmarks, the Woking News & Mail will be reprinting a collectable commemoration issue that will include two pages from a 1919 edition reporting the town’s celebrations marking the end of the war

As well as a parade and many activities recalling the town in the reign of George V, this year’s Party in the Park on Saturday 7 July will include a vintage-themed sports day in the Freedom Leisure Sports Zone.

Cllr Colin Kemp, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for cultural and community development, said: “It is wonderful to know that with all of the monumental social change that has taken place over the last 100 years, people still derive as much pleasure as ever from a simple ‘egg and spoon’ style game.”

The News & Mail will have a stand near the entrance to the main event in Woking Park and readers are invited to come along and say hello.

Be sure to pick up your copy of the News & Mail from next Thursday, 5 July to find out more.

See the 28 June edition for the full story